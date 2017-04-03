Gigaba assures public of his ability to run Treasury
Malusi Gigaba says he is an experienced politician who can handle being finance minister.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has assured South Africans that he has the ability the run National Treasury.
Gigaba was speaking at the Sars tax collection announcement in Pretoria on Monday where the revenue service announced that collected more than R1 trillion for a second consecutive year.
The finance minister says South Africa can manage with the recent Cabinet reshuffle.
Gigaba, who overshadowed the press briefing at Sars headquarters, says he is an experienced politician who can handle being finance minister.
“I’m an experienced politician. I’ve been in the national executive for 13 years now, and a minister for seven of those years. I hold a master’s degree and I’m a PhD student. So, I’m a quite an educated person.”
He says it’s a great achievement for Sars to collect more than R1 trillion during this difficult economic climate.
WATCH: Gigaba treads line between radical transformation and fiscal discipline
'SA WILL GO ON'
Gigaba says it’s time for South Africans to move on from the shock and uncertainty of his appointment as finance minister.
He told the audience there shouldn’t be any doubt about his capability.
Gigaba also says the country has dealt with major changes in the past and can manage with the recent changes in Cabinet.
“And so life will move on after the shock, the anxiety and the uncertainty, South Africa will go on.”
He says he doesn’t believe that the appointment of an individual can cause a ratings downgrade.
The minister was met by several cheering Sars employees and union members as he left the building.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
