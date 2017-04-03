DA, UDM welcome Mbete's decision over Zuma no confidence motion

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he hopes National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete will prioritise the urgent call to table a motion of no confidence in President Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG – Both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) have welcomed National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete’s announcement of a consultation process regarding a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, saying they hope a sitting is scheduled urgently.

But Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, whose party supports the motion, has declined to comment.

On Sunday, Mbete rushed back from Bangladesh, saying she will now speak to party leaders and African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa about the request.

The request was lodged after Zuma removed Pravin Gordhan from the finance ministry, leading to heated criticism of the move from three members of the ANC’s top six and a call from the South African Communist Party for Zuma to resign.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he hopes Mbete will prioritise the urgent call to table a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

“So that we can all express our vote and that we’ve all lost confidence in Jacob Zuma.”

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the party appreciates Mbete’s move to cut her visit to Bangladesh short in order to deal with the matter.

“There’s no doubt that there’s a paradigm shift in the way in which she’s handling the debate of the motion of no confidence.”

Opposition parties have called on the ANC, civil society groups and citizens to join them in their call for Zuma to step down with various marches being planned across the country this week.

