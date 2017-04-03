Popular Topics
Cyril Ramaphosa: Time to get rid of 'greedy and corrupt people'

Listen to an audio recording of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa saying a process has started to “trigger the renewal” of South Africa.

Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - An audio recording has emerged in which Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the moment has arrived to get rid of “greedy and corrupt” people.

It appears the clip is from a speech he delivered in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

In the extract he’s heard telling the audience that a process has started that will “trigger” the “renewal” of the country.

Ramaphosa goes on to call on South Africans to support the efforts that are going to be made by those who want to make sure the country lives up the the values of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.

"Be in support of those who will be leading that charge because a moment of great renewal is upon us, so let's act together in unity."

The deputy president says the moment to renew the country has arrived and that South Africans must not let it pass.

LISTEN: Cyril Ramaphosa on the renewal of South Africa

