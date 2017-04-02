Popular Topics
[LIVE] Mbete on #Cabinetreshuffle, Zuma no confidence motion call

Baleka Mbete cut short her a trip to Bangladesh to address the media in Johannesburg.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma and Speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete arriving ahead of the State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on 12 February 2015. Picture: GCIS.
JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete is to shed light on matters related to requests from opposition parties of a sitting to process a proposal for a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma and other issues.

Timeline

