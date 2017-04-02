Vuwani: Police vow to clamp down on planned illegal protest

Community leaders say they will embark on a peaceful shutdown of the area following an illegal gathering earlier on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – Community leaders in Vuwani, in Limpopo say they are planning yet another shutdown following an illegal gathering earlier on Sunday.

Residents say they are aggrieved by a decision taken by the demarcation board to reject their appeal to revert the area back to the previous municipality.

The area experienced a long violent protest last year where more than 25 schools were burnt and vandalised.

Community leader Nsovo Sambo says they will embark on a peaceful shutdown on Monday.

“All the services will be halted, up until that decision is made in their favour.”

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says they will maintain their presence.

“We are not going to allow any illegal activities to take place. We are therefore calling on the local community to cooperate with us. If they want to gather, they must follow due process.”