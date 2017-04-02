Police prioritise Dangor housebreaking, alleged intimidation
The 'Sunday Times' is reporting that Dangor has beefed up security at his Florida house after threating phone calls and texts.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police say they are prioritising the investigation into the housebreaking at former social development director general Zane Dangor's house two weeks ago.
The Sunday Times is reporting that Dangor has beefed up security at his Florida house after threatening phone calls and texts.
It’s understood that two men broke into Dangor's house assaulting his son, but not taking anything.
Dangor resigned from his position as director general last month, saying there were disagreements between himself and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini on the social grants debacle.
Gauteng polices Lungelo Dlamini says, “Police are investigating a case of housebreaking and the cluster commander has appointed a team to look at these allegations, but up to this point no one has been arrested.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Charged! Zille to face probe for colonialism tweets, comments
-
Mbete assures SA motion against Zuma taken seriously
-
DA announces disciplinary action against former leader Helen Zille
-
Mbete to start consultation on Zuma motion of no confidence
-
[LIVE] Mbete on #Cabinetreshuffle, Zuma no confidence motion call
-
[UPDATE] Man's body retreaved after his rubber duck capsized at sea
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.