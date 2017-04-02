Police prioritise Dangor housebreaking, alleged intimidation

The 'Sunday Times' is reporting that Dangor has beefed up security at his Florida house after threating phone calls and texts.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police say they are prioritising the investigation into the housebreaking at former social development director general Zane Dangor's house two weeks ago.

The Sunday Times is reporting that Dangor has beefed up security at his Florida house after threatening phone calls and texts.

It’s understood that two men broke into Dangor's house assaulting his son, but not taking anything.

Dangor resigned from his position as director general last month, saying there were disagreements between himself and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini on the social grants debacle.

Gauteng polices Lungelo Dlamini says, “Police are investigating a case of housebreaking and the cluster commander has appointed a team to look at these allegations, but up to this point no one has been arrested.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)