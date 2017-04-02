Old meets new -Dlodlo to meet with Muthambi on SABC board

JOHANNESBURG – Newly appointed Minister of Communications Ayanda Dlodlo has told Eyewitness News that she will be meeting her predecessor Faith Muthambi in Pretoria on Sunday, as part of the handover process of the department.

Minister Dlodlo says she cannot give details yet on the challenges facing the new South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) interim board appointed by the president.



The previous board was dissolved last year when it failed to sufficiently provide answers to parliament on decisions taken by the corporation, including the reappointment of Hlaudi Motsoeneng as group executive of corporate affairs.

Since being appointed the interim board has been halted by Muthambi who says they cannot begin working until they have been vetted by the state security department.

President Jacob Zuma last week appointed a new interim board at the SABC to lead and revitalise what he calls one of the most important national resources.

Dlodlo says now she needs to weigh the decisions made by her predecessor.

“I really don’t want to second guess whatever she has done. I just need carefully weigh the decisions.”

The new minister says she would like to see a functioning board.

“To make sure that we have a stable SABC, and an SABC that becomes the voice of the people.”

Dlodlo was sworn in on Friday evening after the president announced an unprecedented cabinet reshuffle this week.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)