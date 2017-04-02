Nationwide protests expected after Cabinet reshuffle

Speakers at Ahmed Kathrada's memorial echoed the struggle icon’s call for an overhaul of the ANC along with President Zuma's resignation.

JOHANNESBURG/PRETORIA - With nationwide protests against the president's Cabinet reshuffle expected this week, the former finance minister is calling for mass mobilisation, while the National Assembly speaker has cut short her working trip to Bangladesh to hold a press conference.

The office of the speaker says Baleka Mbete will address matters related to requests from opposition parties for a motion of no confidence in the president.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been pushing for yet another motion in the wake of President Jacob Zuma's shock Cabinet reshuffle, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has approached the Constitutional Court in an attempt to have Zuma impeached.

There are growing calls for Zuma to step down.

Speakers at the late African National Congress (ANC) stalwart Ahmed Kathrada's memorial echoed the struggle icon’s call for an overhaul of the ANC along with Zuma's resignation.

The sentiments continued where former president Kgalema Motlanthe left off during Kathrada's funeral.

“Zuma must go! Zuma must go!”

These words characterised the memorial of Kathrada on Saturday.

The South African Communist Party (SACP)'s Solly Mapaila says the organisation also wants to see Zuma step down.

“We’ve reached a decisive moment in which in the considered view of the SACP leadership President Zuma must now resign.”

Despite government choosing to snub the event, Gauteng ANC's Brian Hlongwa attended and told mourners that they would stand for what’s right.

“They might torture our bodies, break our bones but our souls are intact and are not for sale. We are ready willing and available. We’re willing to do what must be done to stand by the truth and to tell the truth to power.”

The widow of late ANC stalwart Kathrada, Barbara Hogan, says the president must listen to the people.

Speaking for the first time since his removal, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan says the ANC is faced with many crisis but who and what the problem was clear.

‘TREASURY BELONGS TO ALL SOUTH AFRICANS’

New Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says he is committed to meeting with businesses big and small, and that the country's economic policy needs to change.

But he also says National Treasury will still act in a prudent fashion and government won't exceed its self-imposed fiscal ceiling.

Gigaba says he knows that his appointment comes at a time when our society is polarised.

“I have understood the public narrative to be about the removal of my predecessors rather than questioning my appointment per say.”

The new deputy minister of finance, Sfiso Buthelezi, says while they want to pursue radical economic transformation they also have to be careful.

“We cannot spend money that we don’t have.”

Gigaba also says the Treasury belongs to all South Africans and must be accessible to everyone.

