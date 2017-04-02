Mthembu says he won’t comment on Cabinet reshuffle

ANC’s Jackson Mthembu says he doesn't know why the president fired some ministers, while others, who were performing poorly, retained their jobs.

OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - African National Congress (ANC)chief whip Jackson Mthembu says he will not comment on President Jacob Zuma’s controversial cabinet reshuffle, until the party’s national structures have dealt with the issue.

Mthembu is addressing the media as part of the ANC’s discussions on its policy documents at Luthuli House.

He says he does not know why the president fired some ministers, while others, who were performing poorly retained their jobs.

“These are difficult questions but I can assure you the ANC leadership will be able to deal with these matters. We have a national working committee that is meeting on 3 April and probably and NEC that will join the meeting. We will be able to deal with these issues and give leadership.”

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete is on Sunday expected to shed light on the latest request for a motion of no confidence in the president.

Mbete cut short her trip to Bangladesh and is set to land at OR Tambo in this hour.

Having abandoned her working trip to Bangladesh in the wake of President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle, Mbete is expected to shed light on the latest request for a motion of no confidence in the president.

Calls are mounting for President Zuma to resign over his latest Cabinet reshuffle, in which Pravin Gordhan was axed as finance minister.

Nationwide demonstrations have been planned for this week, with calls for South Africans to mobilise against the president.

Mbete is expected to touch down from Bangladesh to hold a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)