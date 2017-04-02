Mourinho fumes as tepid Man United held by West Brom
Jose Mourinho was left to rue poor finishing as Manchester United missed a chance to close in on the Premier League's top four.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was left to rue poor finishing as they were held to a dour 0-0 home draw by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday to miss a chance to close in on the Premier League's top four.
The result left United in fifth on 53 points from 28 games, four behind fourth-placed Manchester City who visit Arsenal on Sunday. West Brom stayed eighth on 44 points from 30 matches.
"We have a lot of draws this season," Mourinho told the BBC after his side produced a toothless performance despite enjoying the lion's share of the possession.
"Teams come here just to defend. Goalkeepers come here to be man of the match. We cannot score a goal even when we are one-on-one," he added.
"We beat everyone on quality of play and direction of the game, possession, creation and ambition but we drew too many matches."
United, who were missing six regular starters through injury or suspension, stretched their unbeaten league run to 19 games but it will be scant consolation after they failed to carve out any clear-cut chances.
The home side, whose final pass kept going astray, had to wait until the 67th minute for their first shot on target when keeper Ben Foster denied Henrik Mkhitaryan.
Foster kept out two long-range Marcus Rashford strikes in the closing stages either side of West Brom's best chance, when former United midfielder Darren Fletcher almost stunned United keeper David De Gea who had a very quiet afternoon.
Fletcher hit a looping shot from distance which De Gea fumbled and was relieved to see the ball bounce off the woodwork and back into his arms.
While he tried to make light of De Gea's error, a frustrated Mourinho also bemoaned West Brom's tactics based on a stonewall and well-organised defence.
"David de Gea was sleeping and he did the funny thing at the end, I was laughing with that," he said.
"One team had the ball, one team didn't. One team tried to win, the other tried to draw. One keeper did a funny thing, the other made three great saves."
He also hit out at the media after being asked if he thought the game was balanced.
"You think the game was equal? I can smile win, lose or draw. I am sorry to say, it is a silly question."
More in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.