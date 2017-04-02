Moroka Swallows relegated again

It’s a shocking fall from grace for a club that won the MTN8 in 2012 and the Nedbank Cup in 2009.

JOHANNESBURG - Moroka Swallows have suffered their third straight relegation, dropping out of the ABC Motsepe League after finishing second from the bottom with five wins out of 30 matches.

Their latest result, a 2-1 loss to Orange Vaal Professionals on Saturday, saw them relegated after spending just one season in the league.

They will now compete in South Africa’s fourth tier, the SAB League.

This is the third successive drop for the former super power of local football.

However, after being relegated from the PSL in 2014/15, the club never returned to form and was relegated from the National First Division the very next season.

Their stint in the ABC Motsepe League was equally disappointing, losing 16 matches.

