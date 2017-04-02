Mixed reaction to WC High Court dagga judgement

On Friday, the Western Cape High Court declared it an infringement to ban the use of dagga by adults in their private homes.

CAPE TOWN - There's been mixed reaction to the partial legalisation of dagga.

On Friday, the Western Cape High Court declared it an infringement to ban the use of dagga by adults in their private homes.

The verdict allows for the possession, cultivation and use of dagga at home.

Most of the reaction to the verdict has been positive with some hailing it as a step in the right direction - however others are warning its a dangerous move.

Dr Shaquir Salduker from the psychiatry management group the ruling could have adverse effects.

“There’s already a lot of people doing cannabis socially and recreationally. There’s that thought of aura around it that it’s wrong and we must be careful. I don’t think it’s the answer to the problem but I think we’re heading in a wrong direction by saying things like this.”

But until the constitutional court confirms the ruling and refers it to the national assembly - the use of dagga is still illegal in terms of the country's laws.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)