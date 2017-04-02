Mbete to address aftermath of Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has cut short her working trip to Bangladesh to address the media in Johannesburg.
The office of the speaker says Mbete will address matters related to requests from opposition parties of a sitting to process a proposal for a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma and other issues.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has been pushing for another motion of no confidence in the president while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has approached the Constitutional Court in an attempt to have Zuma impeached.
The briefing comes as growing criticism for Zuma’s recent Cabinet reshuffle intensifies from civil society, organisations and opposition parties.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
