Mbete: ANC members unhappy with public show of discontent

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) National Chairperson Baleka Mbete has declined to state whether she agrees with President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle, saying she is yet to be briefed on the details.

But she appears to speak against the leaders who have spoken out, saying ANC members are unhappy with party leaders speaking in different voices.

Mbete briefed the media earlier on Sunday after arriving from Bangladesh.

She cut short her working trip after her office received several submissions by opposition parties asking her to urgently convene a sitting of the National Assembly for a motion of no confidence in the President.

Over the past few days four members of the ruling party’s top six have indicated their unhappiness with how President Jacob Zuma's reshuffled his Cabinet, where finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were axed.

Instead, Mbete seems to be unhappy with how some members of the top six have spoken out.

“Our people always express disquiet and unhappiness about us differing in public.’

She says the unhappiness around the Cabinet reshuffle will be discussed at Monday's national working committee, adding that after that meeting the party will speak in an organised voice.

