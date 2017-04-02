Mbete: ANC members unhappy with public show of discontent

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Mbete: ANC members unhappy with public show of discontent

Four members of the ruling party’s top six have indicated their unhappiness with how president Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete addresses the media at OR Tambo International Airport on her return home from Bangladesh. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete addresses the media at OR Tambo International Airport on her return home from Bangladesh. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) National Chairperson Baleka Mbete has declined to state whether she agrees with President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle, saying she is yet to be briefed on the details.

But she appears to speak against the leaders who have spoken out, saying ANC members are unhappy with party leaders speaking in different voices.

Mbete briefed the media earlier on Sunday after arriving from Bangladesh.

She cut short her working trip after her office received several submissions by opposition parties asking her to urgently convene a sitting of the National Assembly for a motion of no confidence in the President.

Over the past few days four members of the ruling party’s top six have indicated their unhappiness with how President Jacob Zuma's reshuffled his Cabinet, where finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were axed.

Instead, Mbete seems to be unhappy with how some members of the top six have spoken out.

“Our people always express disquiet and unhappiness about us differing in public.’

She says the unhappiness around the Cabinet reshuffle will be discussed at Monday's national working committee, adding that after that meeting the party will speak in an organised voice.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA