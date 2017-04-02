Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki in the women's final at the Miami Open.
CARY - Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
British 10th seed Konta used an aggressive game plan to overcome Danish 12th seed Wozniacki on the Crandon Park hardcourt.
She clinched victory with a perfectly-weighted lob that landed on the baseline for her second title of the year, after winning in Sydney in January.
No doubt @JoKonta91 is very popular today 😃 pic.twitter.com/TPweunzfWG— Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) April 1, 2017
Raise it up 🏆#MiamiOpen #Konta pic.twitter.com/07ssTJeuFt— Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) April 1, 2017
