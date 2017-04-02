Kaizer Chiefs stretch unbeaten run in the league

Amakhosi walked away with all three points thanks to a fortuitous own goal from Sundowns’ Bangaly Soumahoro, with Bernard Parker scoring the other goal.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 10 games with a crucial 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns, also strengthening their title challenge.

Amakhosi walked away with all three points thanks to a fortuitous own goal from Sundowns’ Bangaly Soumahoro, with Bernard Parker scoring the other goal.

The match was slightly marred by a brief altercation between Pitso Mosimane and a member of Chiefs' security team on the touchline.

Mosimane says Soumahoro was unlucky: “It’s an unfortunate situation for Bangaly, I feel sorry for him. I spoke to him because I think he had a very good game until that happened. He was not himself.”

Mosimane says he bears no grudges about the incident.

“Just one of those in football… they do happen. It mustn’t darken the good game.”

Chiefs boss Steve Komphela, who beat Mosimane for the first time in his current position, says people can't allow their emotions to get the better of them.

“As a couch and colleague I wish to apologise. We know football is a game of motions and we must try our utmost best to stay calm. Our security personnel got too close to the couch… did not maintain his official distance.”

Chiefs boss Steve Komphela, who beat Mosimane for the first time in his current position, says they had to be relaxed under pressure.

“You don’t come play against Sundowns and think it’s going to be easy. It wasn’t and you could see their quality when they were in possession. Their thinking and playing was clear, their desire to get to the midfield and dominate… so we needed to stay calm.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)