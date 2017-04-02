Infant found abandoned on the roadside in Katlehong

Nationwide protests expected after Cabinet reshuffle
Local
Police are investigating a case of child neglect in Katlehong after an infant was abandoned on the roadside in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of child neglect in Katlehong after an infant was abandoned on the roadside in the area.
Police were alerted by community members on Thursday.
The baby boy is in a stable condition and has been taken to a hospital for treatment.
The police's Mega Ndobe says, “The baby was found in good condition and was later taken to hospital for a check-up. We’re calling on the community members to assist us find the mother of the baby.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.