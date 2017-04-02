Infant found abandoned on the roadside in Katlehong

Police are investigating a case of child neglect in Katlehong after an infant was abandoned on the roadside in the area.

Police were alerted by community members on Thursday.

Police were alerted by community members on Thursday.

The baby boy is in a stable condition and has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The police's Mega Ndobe says, “The baby was found in good condition and was later taken to hospital for a check-up. We’re calling on the community members to assist us find the mother of the baby.”

