‘I must protect the project of a non-racial SA’
DA’s Mmusi Maimane says it was not an easy decision to charge Helen Zille over her controversial tweets and subsequent comments.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says further comments made by Western Cape Premier Helen Zille around colonialism will form part of disciplinary proceedings against her – along with other comments.
Party officials say Zille has been notified and the disciplinary hearing is set to take place within the next five days.
Addressing the media in Cape Town party leader Mmusi Maimane said it was not an easy decision to charge the premier.
“It was my job as leader of the DA to grow the party an advance the project of a non-racial south Africa and a prosperous democracy. Nothing is more important than this particular project, and no one individual is bigger than it.”
He says the hearing will come to a finding and that the party cannot be brought into disrepute.
The charge against Ms Zille is that she has violated the DA's Constitution by acting in a manner which has brought the party into disrepute.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 2, 2017
A formal disciplinary hearing will now be instituted against Helen Zille in order to come to a finding. - @MmusiMaimane— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 2, 2017
“I must protect the project, and cannot tolerate any action or behaviour by any person that seeks to undermine or harm it. It is my belief, having read the report, that the assertions put before us require further action and disciplinary action.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
