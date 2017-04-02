‘I must protect the project of a non-racial SA’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

‘I must protect the project of a non-racial SA’

DA’s Mmusi Maimane says it was not an easy decision to charge Helen Zille over her controversial tweets and subsequent comments.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: AFP
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: AFP
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says further comments made by Western Cape Premier Helen Zille around colonialism will form part of disciplinary proceedings against her – along with other comments.

Party officials say Zille has been notified and the disciplinary hearing is set to take place within the next five days.

Addressing the media in Cape Town party leader Mmusi Maimane said it was not an easy decision to charge the premier.

“It was my job as leader of the DA to grow the party an advance the project of a non-racial south Africa and a prosperous democracy. Nothing is more important than this particular project, and no one individual is bigger than it.”

He says the hearing will come to a finding and that the party cannot be brought into disrepute.

“I must protect the project, and cannot tolerate any action or behaviour by any person that seeks to undermine or harm it. It is my belief, having read the report, that the assertions put before us require further action and disciplinary action.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA