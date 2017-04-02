Family of Rene Roman ‘overwhelmed’ by community’s support

The 13-year old girl, whose body was discovered in a wendy house near her home last week, was laid to rest on Saturday.

LAVENDER HILL - The Lavender Hill family of 13-year old Rene Roman says they’ve been overwhelmed by the community's support.

She was found dead following two weeks of intense search operations by relatives, community members and police.

The overarching message at Rene Roman's funeral service on Saturday was for communities to start looking out for each other's children.

The Lavender Hill church was packed with relatives, friends, community members, and Roman's teachers and classmates from the Levana Primary School.

Her family was inconsolable as Roman's pink and white coffin was lowered into the ground at the cemetery.

Roman's uncle Steven de Villiers says the community's support has helped them through this very difficult time.

“I’ve no words… I’m overwhelmed. It’s something that makes us stronger.”

Meanwhile, Tafelsig community members and relatives of yet another slain child, 11-year old Stacha Arendse, attended Roman's memorial service on Thursday evening to comfort her family.

Arendse's body was found on a soccer field last week.

Arendse's alleged killer, Randy Tango, appeared in court on Saturday, while the man accused of killing Roman remains in police custody.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)