EC police arrest teen for allegedly raping women (68)

CAPE TOWN - A Butterworth community has assisted police in arresting an 18-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 68-year-old woman.

The teenager is believed to have sexually assaulted the woman at her home in the Ngobozi location, in the Toleni Village on Friday evening.

Police say he’s thought to have gained entrance through the window and accosted the victim before raping her.

The police's Jackson Manatha says, “Members of the community came out in number… so the suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police. We’ve since charged him with rape. He will appear in court on Monday.”

