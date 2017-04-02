EC police arrest teen for allegedly raping women (68)
A Butterworth community has assisted police in arresting an 18-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 68-year-old woman.
CAPE TOWN - A Butterworth community has assisted police in arresting an 18-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 68-year-old woman.
The teenager is believed to have sexually assaulted the woman at her home in the Ngobozi location, in the Toleni Village on Friday evening.
Police say he’s thought to have gained entrance through the window and accosted the victim before raping her.
The police's Jackson Manatha says, “Members of the community came out in number… so the suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police. We’ve since charged him with rape. He will appear in court on Monday.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.