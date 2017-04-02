Popular Topics
Charged! Zille to face probe for colonialism tweets, comments

Mmusi Maimane says the disciplinary action will not only concentrate on her tweets, but also comments made in public.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says formal disciplinary action is being instituted against Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.

Zille has been under fire for her comments on colonialism.

Her tweets, which suggest the legacy of colonialism had some positives, generated an outcry from various quarters – particularly on social media platforms.

Last week opposition parties in the Western Cape Legislature called on the DA to show that it supports non-racialism by removing the premier from her post.

Maimane says the disciplinary action will not only concentrate on her tweets, but also comments made in public.

He says the hearing will come to a finding and that the party cannot be brought into disrepute.

The party leader also turned his attention to the reshuffling of the cabinet saying the DA will push ahead with its motion of no confidence.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

