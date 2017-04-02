Arsenal held 2-2 by Man City as Wenger's troubles persist

Arsenal, in sixth, now have 51 points and are in danger of missing out on a top-four finish for the first time since 1996.

LONDON – Arsenal twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in a tense Premier League encounter on Sunday and stay seven points behind the fourth-placed visitors.

Against a background of fan discontent over the form of Arsene Wenger's side as he decides his future, Arsenal were nervy from the start and fell behind in the fifth minute when Leroy Sane rounded keeper David Ospina and finished elegantly.

Theo Walcott levelled from close range in the 40th minute at the Emirates Stadium as City lost their intensity, but Sergio Aguero restored the visitors' lead two minutes later after being picked out by David Silva before finishing with aplomb.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi again restored parity eight minutes after the break when he rose above Nicolas Otamendi to head Mesut Ozil's corner past keeper Willy Caballero, but both neither side could find a winner.

The draw takes City, who visit Chelsea on Wednesday, on to 58 points, five clear of fifth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand, and a point behind Liverpool, who have played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.

Arsenal, in sixth, now have 51 points and are in danger of missing out on a top-four finish for the first time since 1996. They will bid to end a three-game winless streak in the Premier League when they host West Ham United on Wednesday.