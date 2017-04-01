Popular Topics
Go

[WATCH LIVE] Thousands gather for Ahmed Kathrada memorial service

Several organisations have organised a memorial service for struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, after government postponed its service for him indefinitely.

FILE: Former political prisoner and anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada sat down for a candid one-on-one interview with journalist Melanie Verwoerd. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: Former political prisoner and anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada sat down for a candid one-on-one interview with journalist Melanie Verwoerd. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several organisations - including the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the South African Communist Party - have banded together to organise a memorial service for struggle stalwart and ANC giant Ahmed Kathrada.

The service was postponed indefinitely by government on Friday, before the three organisations pulled together to ensure it went ahead on Saturday.

It is currently underway at the Johannesburg City Hall.

Among those in attendance are Kathrada's partner Barbara Hogan, Sophie Williams de Bruyn, Max Sisulu, Zola Skweyiya, as well as axed ministers Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom.

Watch it here live:

Timeline

