CTIJF: Tshepo Tshola, Jonas Gwangwa take crowds down memory lane

A packed Kippies venue in the Cape Town Convention Centre sang along to every Tshepo Tshola and Jonas Gwwangwa song respectively.

CAPE TOWN – A packed Kippies venue in the Cape Town Convention Centre sang along to every Tshepo Tshola and Jonas Gwwangwa song respectively.

Tshola opened the show with his gospel song We Want to Enter to which the crowd loved and sang along to every word.

The musician then sang the hit Ho Lokile, meaning it’s okay which kept the crowd waving and singing.

Tshepo Tshola performs 'Ho Lokile' at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Do you have the feels yet? #ShotLeft #ctijf2017 #ctijf A post shared by Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Earlier during a press briefing, he spoke about his love and passion for music.

“My parents instilled the love of music in me. I am inspired by life and motivated by death.”

The legendary Tshepo Tshola talks about his love and passion for music. #ctijf2017 #ctijf #ShotLeft A post shared by Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

Performing classics like Dikgomo and Morwa, Gwangwa drove the crowd to screams of joy and far-reaching applauds.

Although the legendary musician has aged, he gave the performance his all, making the crowd beg for more.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)