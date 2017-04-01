#CTIJF: Tshepo Tshola, Jonas Gwangwa take crowds down memory lane
A packed Kippies venue in the Cape Town Convention Centre sang along to every Tshepo Tshola and Jonas Gwwangwa song respectively.
CAPE TOWN – A packed Kippies venue in the Cape Town Convention Centre sang along to every Tshepo Tshola and Jonas Gwwangwa song respectively.
Tshola opened the show with his gospel song We Want to Enter to which the crowd loved and sang along to every word.
The musician then sang the hit Ho Lokile, meaning it’s okay which kept the crowd waving and singing.
Earlier during a press briefing, he spoke about his love and passion for music.
“My parents instilled the love of music in me. I am inspired by life and motivated by death.”
Performing classics like Dikgomo and Morwa, Gwangwa drove the crowd to screams of joy and far-reaching applauds.
Although the legendary musician has aged, he gave the performance his all, making the crowd beg for more.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.