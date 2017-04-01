Popular Topics
Suspects make off with undisclosed amount in R24 heist

No injuries were reported while the R24 near Barbara Road off ramp has been closed off to traffic following the explosion of a cash in transit vehicle.

Suspects blew up the vehicle with explosives, fleeing with undisclosed amount of cash on the R24 near Barbara Road off ramp on Saturday 01 April 2017. Picture: Twitter @ER24EMS
Suspects blew up the vehicle with explosives, fleeing with undisclosed amount of cash on the R24 near Barbara Road off ramp on Saturday 01 April 2017. Picture: Twitter @ER24EMS
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The R24 near Barbara Road off ramp has been closed off to traffic following a cash in transit heist that took place on the road towards the OR Tambo International Airport.

It’s understood the suspects blew up the vehicle with explosives, fleeing with undisclosed amount of cash.

ER24’s Werner Vermaak says the driver and his colleague were assessed on scene and they have sustained no injuries.

Vermaak says one of the doors of the cash in transit vehicle flung on to a passing car during the explosion.
“It’s understood that no one sustained any injuries in this incident. A secondary collision occurred after one of the doors of that was flung off in the explosion of the Cash in transit vehicles landed on one of the passer-by vehicles. The driver was assessed by paramedics but was found to have no injuries. The area has been cordoned off and police are on scene and busy with investigations.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

