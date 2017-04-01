Popular Topics
Siblings hear for the first time after cochlear implants

Two deaf Pretoria siblings who received cochlear implants have heard sound for the first time in their lives.

FILE: Eight-year-old Samantha Steynberg draws with crayons ahead of her cochlear implant operation on 6 March 2017 in Pretoria. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
FILE: Eight-year-old Samantha Steynberg draws with crayons ahead of her cochlear implant operation on 6 March 2017 in Pretoria. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two deaf Pretoria siblings who received cochlear implants have heard sound for the first time in their lives.

Ten-year-old Corban and eight-year-old Samantha Steynberg's hearing devices were switched on at the Eduplex Audiology and Speech Therapy Department in Pretoria on Friday.

Their parents, who are both blind, described the moment as historic.

Mother Tanya Venter says, “This was the moment we’ve been waiting for, for many years. It’s an amazing moment to realise that they could actually hear… very wonderful feeling to actually know that we’ve reached our goal.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

