Siblings hear for the first time after cochlear implants

Ten-year-old Corban and eight-year-old Samantha Steynberg's hearing devices were switched on at the Eduplex Audiology and Speech Therapy Department in Pretoria on Friday.

Their parents, who are both blind, described the moment as historic.

Mother Tanya Venter says, “This was the moment we’ve been waiting for, for many years. It’s an amazing moment to realise that they could actually hear… very wonderful feeling to actually know that we’ve reached our goal.”

