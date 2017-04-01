Siblings hear for the first time after cochlear implants
Two deaf Pretoria siblings who received cochlear implants have heard sound for the first time in their lives.
JOHANNESBURG - Two deaf Pretoria siblings who received cochlear implants have heard sound for the first time in their lives.
Ten-year-old Corban and eight-year-old Samantha Steynberg's hearing devices were switched on at the Eduplex Audiology and Speech Therapy Department in Pretoria on Friday.
#CochlearImplant Samantha Steynberg who got cochlear implants have heard a sound for the first time in her life. KHM pic.twitter.com/Zd7fGNz9nU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2017
#CochlearImplant 10-year-old Corban Steynberg who got cochlear implants have heard a sound for the first time in his life. KHM pic.twitter.com/1HHuCHEI4j— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2017
Their parents, who are both blind, described the moment as historic.
Mother Tanya Venter says, “This was the moment we’ve been waiting for, for many years. It’s an amazing moment to realise that they could actually hear… very wonderful feeling to actually know that we’ve reached our goal.”
#Cochlearimplant Two deaf Pretoria siblings who got cochlear implants have heard a sound for the first time in their lives. KHM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Communications Minister Dlodlo ‘aware of turmoil’ at the SABC
-
Dlamini to visit Limpopo to monitor Sassa payment process
-
JUST IN: Fuel prices to drop next week
-
Mkhize: 'Distinct impression that ANC is no longer the political centre'
-
‘Treasury to respect, maintain framework established by Gordhan’
-
Cheeky Watson, co-accused to face 42 charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.