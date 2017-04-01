Search continues for German tourist presumed to have drowned

CAPE TOWN - The search for a German tourist who is presumed to have drowned near Cape St Francis resumes on Saturday.

The 58-year-old man was swept out to sea by strong rip currents at Ducks Beach on Thursday.

The man was at the beach with a group of tourists at the time of the incident.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon says, “Police will continue with an ongoing search and rescue operation into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)