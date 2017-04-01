JUST IN: Fuel prices to drop next week

The retail price of petrol and the wholesale price of diesel in South Africa will fall from April 5, the energy department said on Saturday.

The retail price of petrol and the wholesale price of diesel in South Africa will fall from April 5, the energy department said on Saturday.

The price of 95 octane petrol will fall by 24 cents to R13.30 per litre in the commercial hub of Gauteng province, while diesel will go down by 10.5 cents to R11.50 per litre, the department said in a statement.

This is a developing story. More to follow.