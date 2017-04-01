Join call for better leadership, South Africans told
Supporters of the organisation on Friday gathered outside the gates of Parliament to express dismay at President Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle.
CAPE TOWN - South African First Forum leadership has called on more South Africans to join the call for better leadership in the country.
Supporters of the organisation on Friday gathered outside the gates of Parliament to express dismay at President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle.
Co-Founder of the Forum Crispin Sonn says regular meetings with communities will take place in the coming days.
“We’ve seen a president that has overseen massive corruption. We’ve a president appoint incompetent people and unable to fulfil their function and role in government.”
Non-profit organisation Sonke Gender Justice's Patrick Gordana says Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle is an attack on the country's democracy.
“This will have a negative impact to the gains that our Treasury has done in terms of the rand and investor confidence.”
LISTEN: SACP reacts to #CabinetReshuffle: New FinMin mustn't give in to Guptas
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
