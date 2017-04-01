Gordhan warns against 'decisions being made outside govt'
Pravin Gordhan says if important decisions are being made about government outside of government, all South Africans should be afraid.
PRETORIA - Pravin Gordhan says if, as it is being suggested, important decisions are being made about government outside of government or the executive then all South Africans should be afraid.
Gordhan made the comments when he and his former deputy Mcebisi Jonas addressed treasury staff at their offices in Pretoria on Friday.
Gordhan was responded to African National Congress (ANC) Secretery General Gwede Mantashe’s comment that reshuffle list presented to the top-6 by President Jacob Zuma was compiled elsewhere and given to them to legitimise.
“If indeed decisions are being made elsewhere, which determines the future of institutions, which impact on the future of our country.”
WATCH: Pravin Gordhan: This is why I was fired
Mcebisi Jonas urged South Africans to be vigilant.
“If we don’t that… I can tell you now, by the time the disaster hits the country we’ll be accused of having lived with our eyes wide shut when political decay was deepening.“
Jonas says the public protector State of Capture report paints an accurate picture of what South Africa is currently facing.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
