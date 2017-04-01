Malusi Gigaba: Gupta cases will continue

The new finance minister says these court cases around the Gupta family that were brought by the ministry he now controls will continue.

Gigaba also says he wants to follow a policy of radical economic transformation whole-heartedly, but that government will not spend beyond its means.

He’s given his first full briefing as finance minister.

The minister says these court cases around the Gupta family that were brought by the ministry he now controls will continue.

“I think that the issues that are before courts are going to remain before the courts until they are resolved at that level. I don’t think it’s my responsibility right now to take any decision.”

Gigaba says he is treading a careful line on issues of economic policy, fiscal prudence and radical economic transformation.

“We will stay the course in terms of the fiscal policy stance approved by government.”

At the same time, the minister says the only income he receives is from his government salary.

He said he was not beholden to any special interests.

“I have no business interests. I am not involved in any business. I do not earn any income from anybody.”

On Friday, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said Gigaba's lifestyle was funded by the Gupta family, who have close ties with Zuma.

NUCLEAR FUNDING

Minister Gigaba said on Saturday he would not be "reckless" when it came to funding for controversial plans to add more nuclear power to the energy mix of Africa's most industrialised economy.

"The principle stands that it will be implemented at a pace and scale that the country can afford ... I don't think we will or should try to be reckless about it," Gigaba said in response to a question about the programme at the media briefing.

Additional reporting by Reuters

