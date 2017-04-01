Dlamini ditches questions on missed Concourt deadline

While she says the affidavit was filed electronically before the 4pm, EWN confirmed the papers had not been filed at by 4:15pm.

JOHANNESBURG – While the social development department says over 2.6 million beneficiaries have accessed their social grants country wide, it has refused to comment on the deadline missed by Minister Bathabile Dlamini on Friday.

Dlamini moved to say However, Eyewitness News confirmed that by 4:15pm the court had closed its doors and the affidavit had not been delivered by hand or by email.

The social development department's spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says it seems all concerning the paying out of social grants around the country is going fine.

“By today at 10am 2.6 million had already withdrawn money ay different ATMs and merchants across South Africa.”

But Oliphant hung up the telephone line when questioned about the missed court deadline.

The minister was ordered by the court to explain why she shouldn't be held personally liable and pay costs from her own pocket for the South African Social Security Agency payment crisis.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)