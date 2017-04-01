Communications Minister Dlodlo ‘aware of turmoil’ at the SABC

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says one of her priorities will be to take the state broadcaster back to its former glory.

JOHANNESBURG - With South African's new ministers set to begin their duties, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she’s aware of the turmoil at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and that one of her priorities will be to take the state broadcaster back to its former glory.

Dlodlo was sworn in on Friday night together with four other ministers and six deputy ministers at the presidential guest house in Pretoria.

The President Jacob Zuma's changes to his cabinet have resulted in five ministers and two deputies being axed.

Dlodlo says she is aware of what she will be dealing with at the SABC.

“There’s been a bit of turmoil all over the place around the SABC but I think the public broadcaster can go back to its former glory.”

She says she wants to fix brand SABC.

“It’s a brand that we need to guard jealousy and reposition.”

The minister also commented about the unhappiness over how President Zuma has reshuffled his cabinet.

“The prerogative rests with the president, ultimately. That he would’ve consulted the alliance and party structures is something that I’m sure he had done.”

She says she is looking forward to her new portfolio.

