Communications Minister Dlodlo ‘aware of turmoil’ at the SABC
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says one of her priorities will be to take the state broadcaster back to its former glory.
JOHANNESBURG - With South African's new ministers set to begin their duties, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she’s aware of the turmoil at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and that one of her priorities will be to take the state broadcaster back to its former glory.
Dlodlo was sworn in on Friday night together with four other ministers and six deputy ministers at the presidential guest house in Pretoria.
The President Jacob Zuma's changes to his cabinet have resulted in five ministers and two deputies being axed.
Dlodlo says she is aware of what she will be dealing with at the SABC.
“There’s been a bit of turmoil all over the place around the SABC but I think the public broadcaster can go back to its former glory.”
She says she wants to fix brand SABC.
“It’s a brand that we need to guard jealousy and reposition.”
The minister also commented about the unhappiness over how President Zuma has reshuffled his cabinet.
“The prerogative rests with the president, ultimately. That he would’ve consulted the alliance and party structures is something that I’m sure he had done.”
She says she is looking forward to her new portfolio.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
ITA leaders meet telecommunications minister ahead of ITU World Telecom
-
Which countries have the highest unemployment rates?
-
Untu criticises regulator for issuing Prasa temporary safety permit
-
Mondi's profits up by a quarter in first half
-
Rand extends losses amid global trade tensions
-
Numsa: Members must decide on accepting Eskom wage offer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.