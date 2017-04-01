WC ANCYL welcomes Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle

The ANCYL in the Western Cape says they wish all the ministers well in the execution of their new responsibilities.

The president inaugurated four new ministers and six new deputy ministers on Friday.

The ANCYL in the Western Cape’s Siyabulela Tom says they wish all the ministers well in the execution of their new responsibilities.

“There’s hope that the youth league is preparatory school that is able to take up leadership in the ANC and ultimately be able to make sure that we drive the transformation agenda.”

