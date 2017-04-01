AA welcomes drop in fuel price
The price of petrol will drop by 24 cents a litre on Wednesday, while the cost of diesel will go down by 10 cents a litre.
JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association has welcomed the announcement of a drop in fuel prices that will take effect next week.
Falling crude oil prices and a strong rand have been cited as reasons for the drop.
The association's spokesperson Layton Beard says, “We are quite pleased that the petrol price is coming down by 24 cents, which also includes the 39 cents addition to the general fuel and Road Accident Fund levy; so it really is a big gain from South African motorists.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
