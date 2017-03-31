Zuma: Cabinet reshuffle to improve efficiency and effectiveness

The Presidency released a statement in the early hours of Friday morning announcing the adjustments affecting 20 people.

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma says he has decided to reshuffle his Cabinet in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Zuma says the changes bring some younger Members of Parliament and women into the national executive to benefit from their energy and experience.

On Thursday, the president called a meeting with the African National Congress (ANC)’s top six in the capital amidst speculations that he could be changing his Cabinet.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Peterson, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom have all been axed.

Former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is the new Finance Minister, his deputy is former Prasa Board chair Sfiso Buthelezi, who replaces Mcebisi Jonas.

The new Minister of Energy is former MP Mmamoloko Kubayi, the Tourism Minister has been replaced by his deputy Thokozile Xasa, former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi is now the Minister of Public Service and Administration.

Former deputy minister of that department Ayanda Dladla takes over as Communications Minister.

Hlengiwe Mkhize is the new Minister of Home Affairs, she was deputy Minister for Telecommunications.

The new Sports Minister is former Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi.

Fikile Mbalula is the new Minister of Police. He was the Sports Minister and has previously served as police deputy minister.

He takes over from Nathi Nhleko who is now the Public Works Minister.

The new Minister of Transport replacing Peters is Joe Maswanganyi. He hails from Limpopo and once served as Sports MEC.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)