[WATCH] March against rape and abuse of taxi passengers

Louise McAuliffe | Protestors marching against crime committed in taxis, such as rape and abuse towards women, gathered at the Johannesburg Correctional Facility in Meredale. From the prison, marchers proceeded towards Southgate Mall where they were addressed by taxi associations and various political parties from surrounding communities. Marchers were then ferried by taxi to Booysens where a pledge was signed by invested parties, who all promise to do their best to prevent the heinous crimes that are being committed in our transport industry. Both the National Taxi Alliance and the South African National Taxi Council have promised to do everything possible to ensure criminals who use taxis to rob and rape female commuters in Johannesburg are handcuffed.