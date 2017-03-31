Sisulu: If MPs call for Zuma impeachment, Parliament should oblige
Former speaker of the National Assembly Max Sisulu was speaking on the sidelines of the joint press briefing by Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada foundations.
JOHANNESBURG - Former speaker of the National Assembly Max Sisulu says current speaker Baleka Mbete should consider the DA and EFF's impeachment process against the president if it is in the best interest of the country.
Sisulu says if an overwhelming number of MPs call for impeachment, it should happen.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the joint press briefing by the Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada foundations in Houghton this afternoon.
Sisulu said if the majority of MPs would like an impeachment process against Zuma, he did not see why Mbete should discard the request.
“If that is what the people of the country want then… Parliament would be obliged to do what the people want."
Sisulu said Parliament was the voice of the people and if the people of South Africa were calling for such an action, the house would have no choice but to oblige as expected of Parliament.
When Eyewitness News asked him what he thought of the Cabinet reshuffle, he said: “We were hoping that some of the people who were very good would have stayed on, the former minister of finance and a few other ones who were very good, committed and were keen to make fundamental changes.”
Sisulu said he hoped that the good ministers who were still in Cabinet would remain.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
