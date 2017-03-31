[LISTEN] SACP reacts to #CabinetReshuffle: New FinMin mustn't give in to Guptas
Radio 702 | The SACP's Deputy General Secretary Solly Mapaila speaks to Radio 702's Xolani Gwala following President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle.
JOHANNESBURG - On Thursday, the SACP seemingly broke rank with its Tripartite Alliance partner - the ANC - when it confirmed that President Jacob Zuma had told the Communist Party of his plans to fire Pravin Gordhan as Finance Minister and Mcebisi Jonas as his deputy.
That revelation turned out to be true when Zuma announced a significant cabinet reshuffle after midnight on Friday morning.
The shake-up included 20 changes, with Gordhan, Jonas, Derek Hanekom, Dipuo Peters, Tina Joemat-Petterson and Ngoako Ramatlhodi being fired as ministers, while Jonas and Rejoice Mabhudafasi were sacked as deputy ministers.
Speaking to Radio 702's Xolani Gwala on Friday, the SACP's Deputy General Secretary Solly Mapaila said he hoped the ANC would self-correct because ministers who had shown "disdain" for the South African public were retained, while capable ministers were shown the door.
