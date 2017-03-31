#CabinetReshuffle: President Jacob Zuma's statement of change
President Jacob Zuma has announced changes to the National Executive in a late night statement
PRETORIA - In a late-night move on Thursday, President Jacob Zuma released a statement saying that he had decided to make changes to the National Executive in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness.
Here is that statement in the President's words:
PRESIDENT ZUMA APPOINTS NEW MINISTERS AND DEPUTY MINISTERS
I have decided to make changes to the National Executive in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness.
The changes bring some younger MPs and women into the National Executive in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise.
I have directed the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers to work tirelessly with their colleagues to bring about radical socio-economic transformation and to ensure that the promise of a better life for the poor and the working class becomes a reality.
The new members are the following;
MINISTERS
Minister of Energy, Ms Mmamoloko “Nkhensani” Kubayi
Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi
Minister of Finance, Mr Malusi Gigaba
Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula
Minister of Public Works, Mr Nathi Nhleko
Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Thembelani Nxesi
Minister of Tourism, Ms Tokozile Xasa
Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Faith Muthambi
Minister of Home Affairs, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize
Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo
DEPUTY MINISTERS
Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Sifiso Buthelezi
Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Ben Martins
Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Maggie Sotyu
Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Gratitude Magwanishe
Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Thandi Mahambehlala
Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms Elizabeth Thabethe
Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Bongani Mkongi
Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Nomathemba November.
I wish to extend his gratitude to the outgoing ministers and deputy ministers for their service to the country. I also wish the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers the best in their new responsibilities.
