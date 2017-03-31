Popular Topics
#CabinetReshuffle: President Jacob Zuma's statement of change

President Jacob Zuma has announced changes to the National Executive in a late night statement

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Supplied
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Supplied
55 minutes ago

PRETORIA - In a late-night move on Thursday, President Jacob Zuma released a statement saying that he had decided to make changes to the National Executive in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Here is that statement in the President's words:

PRESIDENT ZUMA APPOINTS NEW MINISTERS AND DEPUTY MINISTERS

I have decided to make changes to the National Executive in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

The changes bring some younger MPs and women into the National Executive in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise.

I have directed the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers to work tirelessly with their colleagues to bring about radical socio-economic transformation and to ensure that the promise of a better life for the poor and the working class becomes a reality.

The new members are the following;

MINISTERS

  1. Minister of Energy, Ms Mmamoloko “Nkhensani” Kubayi

  2. Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi

  3. Minister of Finance, Mr Malusi Gigaba

  4. Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula

  5. Minister of Public Works, Mr Nathi Nhleko

  6. Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Thembelani Nxesi

  7. Minister of Tourism, Ms Tokozile Xasa

  8. Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Faith Muthambi

  9. Minister of Home Affairs, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize

  10. Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

DEPUTY MINISTERS

  1. Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

  2. Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Sifiso Buthelezi

  3. Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Ben Martins

  4. Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Maggie Sotyu

  5. Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Gratitude Magwanishe

  6. Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Thandi Mahambehlala

  7. Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms Elizabeth Thabethe

  8. Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Bongani Mkongi

  9. Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

  10. Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Nomathemba November.

I wish to extend his gratitude to the outgoing ministers and deputy ministers for their service to the country. I also wish the new Ministers and Deputy Ministers the best in their new responsibilities.

