Chamber of Mines 'seriously concerned' over Gordhan dismissal

President Zuma announced changes to his Cabinet after midnight axing five ministers, two deputies and announcing 10 new ministers and another 10 new deputy ministers.

JOHANNESBURG – On Friday, outgoing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, together with fired Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, bid farewell to Treasury ahead of a press conference.

The conference was attended by more than 200 Treasury staff, including senior members such as director-general Lungisa Fuzile and the deputy directors-general, and Gordhan’s wife Vanita.

During the conference, Gordhan dismissed claims that he was trying to discredit government abroad "as sickening", labelled the intelligence report President Jacob Zuma used to axe him as "absolute nonsense" and he said his conscious would guide him in a possible motion of no confidence against Zuma.

Gordhan greeted protesters outside Treasury in Church Square, just 12 hours after his unceremonious axing, where he thanked them for their solidarity and urged them to communicate a “greater consciousness of the importance of institutions".

Zuma announced changes to his Cabinet after midnight axing five ministers, two deputies and announcing 10 new ministers and another 10 new deputy ministers.

RATINGS

The announcement triggered yet another plunge in the currency.

In the latest reaction to the president's shock announcement, the Chamber of Mines says its "seriously concerned" by Gordhan’s dismissal as Finance Minister at a time when South Africa's sovereign credit rating is at risk and investor confidence in the economy is at a very low ebb.

But the ANC Youth League has welcomed Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle and it’s hailed the appointment of Malusi Gigaba as the new Finance Minister, referring to him as "experienced and intelligent".

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)