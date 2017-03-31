Parliament receives EFF’s request for motion of confidence against Zuma

It’s the second motion received after the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) request on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has confirmed that it has now received the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) request for a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

It’s the second motion received after the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) request on Thursday.

The DA says Zuma’s decision to fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas should be a rallying call for South Africans to unite in defense of the Constitution.

It has also called on political parties to set aside their personal interest and support the party in its motion of no confidence against President Zuma in the wake of his recent Cabinet reshuffle.

The party has on a number of occasions tabled the motion before Parliament without success.

Spokesperson Mabine Seabe said this motion is the most powerful message it can send.

“A motion of no confidence is the most powerful message we can send to the president that no longer would we support or no longer would Parliament support your mismanagement of the economy and mismanagement of the country.

“And equally so, as political parties, we must put our narrow differences aside.”

The EFF also plans to file a court application with the Constitutional Court to order the Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete to institute impeachment or disciplinary proceedings against Zuma for conduct associated with the Nkandla scandal, including lying to Parliament on numerous occasions.

"Friday is exactly one year since the ConCourt handed down its historic judgment in the EFF's Nkandla application. Since then, we have made numerous appeals and wrote several letters to the Speaker of Parliament. All have fallen on deaf ears and have been met with violence by Parliament on EFF MPs," the EFF said in a statement on Thursday.

"We approach the Constitutional Court as a last resort based on the belief that Zuma's conduct around the Nkandla matter, both inside and outside of Parliament, renders him unfit to hold the high office of President of the Republic of South Africa."