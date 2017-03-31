Parliament receives EFF’s request for motion of confidence against Zuma
It’s the second motion received after the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) request on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has confirmed that it has now received the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) request for a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.
It’s the second motion received after the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) request on Thursday.
The DA says Zuma’s decision to fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas should be a rallying call for South Africans to unite in defense of the Constitution.
It has also called on political parties to set aside their personal interest and support the party in its motion of no confidence against President Zuma in the wake of his recent Cabinet reshuffle.
The party has on a number of occasions tabled the motion before Parliament without success.
Spokesperson Mabine Seabe said this motion is the most powerful message it can send.
“A motion of no confidence is the most powerful message we can send to the president that no longer would we support or no longer would Parliament support your mismanagement of the economy and mismanagement of the country.
“And equally so, as political parties, we must put our narrow differences aside.”
The EFF also plans to file a court application with the Constitutional Court to order the Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete to institute impeachment or disciplinary proceedings against Zuma for conduct associated with the Nkandla scandal, including lying to Parliament on numerous occasions.
"Friday is exactly one year since the ConCourt handed down its historic judgment in the EFF's Nkandla application. Since then, we have made numerous appeals and wrote several letters to the Speaker of Parliament. All have fallen on deaf ears and have been met with violence by Parliament on EFF MPs," the EFF said in a statement on Thursday.
"We approach the Constitutional Court as a last resort based on the belief that Zuma's conduct around the Nkandla matter, both inside and outside of Parliament, renders him unfit to hold the high office of President of the Republic of South Africa."
Its on, #Asijiki pic.twitter.com/mgxxl9pnkB— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 30, 2017
More in Local
-
ANC says it has 'noted' changes to Zuma's Cabinet
-
Chamber of Mines 'seriously concerned' over Gordhan dismissal
-
Thabo Mbeki Foundation: Zuma must explain his actions
-
Stacha Arendse murder case postponed to Monday
-
Mentor: Malusi appointment will hand Guptas control of Treasury
-
[WATCH LIVE] Malema: Gigaba's lifestyle is funded by the Guptas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.