OR Tambo heist suspect set to apply for bail

JOHANNESBURG - One of the seven suspects arrested in connection with the OR Tambo International Airport heist is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Friday.

Sibusiso Mnisi will have to convince the court that he should be released from custody, pending a trial date for the multi-million rand crime.

Several gunmen held up airport security over two weeks ago and made off with over R20 million in cash.

There’ve been several delays with regards to the bail applications of five of the suspects arrested for the heist, as their defence teams are not ready to proceed.

On Thursday, the State revealed that its investigation into the heist extends beyond South Africa’s borders.

Prosecutor Pieter Erasmus told the court that there are still many more arrests to be made and they’re investigating outside South Africa's borders.

