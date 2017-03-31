'New Police Minister Mbalula must prioritise violent crime'

The Institute for Security Studies says Fikile Mbalula will have a number of big issues to deal with as he takes over the portfolio.

JOHANNESBURG - High rates of violent crimes and reigning in the police leadership will top the agenda for new Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The Institute for Security Studies says Mbalula will have a number of big issues to deal with as he takes over the portfolio.

The institute's Johan Burger says for the past five years, the country has seen an increase in the rates of violent crime and the new minister will have to prioritise this.

But he says Mbalula will also have to get a grip on the allegations against the police commissioner, the position of Robert McBride as head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the court judgment removing Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza.

"I think what is going to be important to see is how the minister tries to rally the leadership within the department. And then, of course, the very problematic issue of the head of the Hawks."

He says Mbalula will have to show that he has the integrity and political will to deal with these issues.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)