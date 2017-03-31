'New Police Minister Mbalula must prioritise violent crime'
The Institute for Security Studies says Fikile Mbalula will have a number of big issues to deal with as he takes over the portfolio.
JOHANNESBURG - High rates of violent crimes and reigning in the police leadership will top the agenda for new Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.
The Institute for Security Studies says Mbalula will have a number of big issues to deal with as he takes over the portfolio.
The institute's Johan Burger says for the past five years, the country has seen an increase in the rates of violent crime and the new minister will have to prioritise this.
But he says Mbalula will also have to get a grip on the allegations against the police commissioner, the position of Robert McBride as head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the court judgment removing Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza.
"I think what is going to be important to see is how the minister tries to rally the leadership within the department. And then, of course, the very problematic issue of the head of the Hawks."
He says Mbalula will have to show that he has the integrity and political will to deal with these issues.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.