TeamTreasury: Meet SA's new finance duo

Malusi Gigaba has been appointed Finance Minister and Sfiso Buthelezi has been appointed his deputy.

MALUSI GIGABA - NEW FINANCE MINISTER

Born in Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal on 30 August 1971, Malusi Gigaba was active in the South African Students Congress (Cosas), the South African Student Congress (SASCO) as well as the Young Christian Students in his early career. He also served as ANC Youth League president.

Gigaba is no stranger to Cabinet. He was first elected to the National Assembly in 1999 but resigned in 2001 before being reelected in 2004. He was appointed to the post of deputy Home Affairs minister before becoming Minister of Public Enterprises. Most recently, he served as Home Affairs Minister.

The minister holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Durban-Westville and a master’s degree in social policy from the same university.

Gigaba has been caught up in a number of controversies. One such controversy is the unabridged birth certificate requirement, which seriously dented tourist arrivals to the country. The strict visa requirements were eventually eased.

Known as the ‘Minister of Instagram’ for his very active profile on the social network, Gigaba has also courted controversy in his private life. His alleged ex-mistress Buhle Mkhize, who claims to have met Gigaba on Instagram, says he spent R288,000 on gift and trips.

She further claimed in an open letter that an arrangement was made in co-operation with intelligence officials to have R500,000 for her silence, but the deal fell through.

Most recently, he was criticised for attending Ahmed Kathrada’s funeral, barely a year after hitting out at disgruntled “so-called ANC stalwarts”.

The EFF has also accused Gigaba of being a Gupta lackey.

SFISO BUTHELEZI - NEW DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER

Born on 14 August 1961, Sfiso Buthelezi has been an ANC member since the age 20 and was sworn in as an MP in March 2016 and quickly appointed to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Finance.

He holds a B.Comm with honours and Masters in Commerce from the University of Cape Town. He spent eight years on Robben Island and has also been described in reports as the ‘mysterious businessman’.

Buthelezi was the former chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) when then CEO Lucky Montana accused the Guptas of trying to capture the parastatal. He is the Operations Officer for Makana Investment Corporation Limited and is also a director. He is the chairman of for Sihayo Investments Limited and a director for Kaya FM.

Then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, in her report on maladministration on Prasa, found that Buthelezi’s Makana

position while Prasa chair may be a conflict of interest.