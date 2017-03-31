Meet President Zuma's new members of Cabinet

Jacob Zuma said the changes bring some younger MPs and women in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise.

JOHANNESBURG - New ministers and deputies appointed by President Jacob Zuma have taken their oaths of office at the presidential guest house in Pretoria.

In the statement from the Presidency released overnight, Zuma said the changes bring some younger MPs and women into the national executive in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise.

Only those occupying Cabinet positions for the first time needed to take the oath of office.

Mmamoloko 'Nkhensani' Kubayi is the new Minister of Energy.

Joe Maswanganyi is the new Minister of Transport.

Tokozile Xasa is the new Minister of Tourism.

Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is the new Minister of Home Affairs.

Ayanda Dlodlo is the new Minister of Communications.

Ben Martins is the new Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises.

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba is the new Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration.

Sifiso Buthelezi is the new Deputy Minister of Finance.

Bongani Mkongi is the new Deputy Minister of Police.

Nomathemba November is the new Deputy Minister of Small Business Development.

All images by Christa Eybers/EWN.