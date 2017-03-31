Popular Topics
Meet President Zuma's new members of Cabinet

Jacob Zuma said the changes bring some younger MPs and women in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise.

Newly appointed Minister of Communications Ayanda Dlodlo being sworn in. Picture: Chista Eybers/EWN.
Newly appointed Minister of Communications Ayanda Dlodlo being sworn in. Picture: Chista Eybers/EWN.
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - New ministers and deputies appointed by President Jacob Zuma have taken their oaths of office at the presidential guest house in Pretoria.

In the statement from the Presidency released overnight, Zuma said the changes bring some younger MPs and women into the national executive in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise.

Only those occupying Cabinet positions for the first time needed to take the oath of office.

Mmamoloko 'Nkhensani' Kubayi is the new Minister of Energy.

Newly appointed Minister of Energy Mmamoloko Kubayi being sworn in. Picture: Chista Eybers/EWN.

Joe Maswanganyi is the new Minister of Transport.

Newly appointed Minister of Transport Joe Maswanganyi being sworn in. Picture: Chista Eybers/EWN.

Tokozile Xasa is the new Minister of Tourism.

Newly appointed Minister of Tourism Tokozile Xasa being sworn in. Picture: Chista Eybers/EWN.

Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is the new Minister of Home Affairs.

Newly appointed Minister of Home Affairs Hlengiwe Mkhize being sworn in. Picture: Chista Eybers/EWN.

Ayanda Dlodlo is the new Minister of Communications.

Newly appointed Minister of Communications Ayanda Dlodlo being sworn in. Picture: Chista Eybers/EWN.

Ben Martins is the new Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises.

Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins being sworn in. Picture: Chista Eybers/EWN.

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba is the new Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration.

Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration Dipuo Letsatsi-Abrahams being sworn in. Picture: Chista Eybers/EWN.

Sifiso Buthelezi is the new Deputy Minister of Finance.

Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Sifiso Buthelezi being sworn in. Picture: Chista Eybers/EWN.

Bongani Mkongi is the new Deputy Minister of Police.

Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi being sworn in. Picture: Chista Eybers/EWN.

Nomathemba November is the new Deputy Minister of Small Business Development.

Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Nomathemba November being sworn in. Picture: Chista Eybers/EWN.

All images by Christa Eybers/EWN.

