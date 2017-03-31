Meet President Zuma's new members of Cabinet
Jacob Zuma said the changes bring some younger MPs and women in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise.
JOHANNESBURG - New ministers and deputies appointed by President Jacob Zuma have taken their oaths of office at the presidential guest house in Pretoria.
In the statement from the Presidency released overnight, Zuma said the changes bring some younger MPs and women into the national executive in order to benefit from their energy, experience and expertise.
Only those occupying Cabinet positions for the first time needed to take the oath of office.
Mmamoloko 'Nkhensani' Kubayi is the new Minister of Energy.
Joe Maswanganyi is the new Minister of Transport.
Tokozile Xasa is the new Minister of Tourism.
Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is the new Minister of Home Affairs.
Ayanda Dlodlo is the new Minister of Communications.
Ben Martins is the new Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises.
Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba is the new Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration.
Sifiso Buthelezi is the new Deputy Minister of Finance.
Bongani Mkongi is the new Deputy Minister of Police.
Nomathemba November is the new Deputy Minister of Small Business Development.
All images by Christa Eybers/EWN.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.