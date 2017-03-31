Man due in court over Cape Town girl’s murder

The suspect was charged for Stacha Arendse's killing on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A man will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old girl.

The child's body was found earlier this week.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “We ask the community not to take the law into their own hands, but to allow the SAPS to do their work and bring the suspect before court.”

