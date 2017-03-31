Husband desperate to find missing wife

Charlotte Nikoi, aged 50, went hiking on Table Mountain with her family on Human Rights Day.

CAPE TOWN - The husband of a Unicef associate director who went missing on Table Mountain's Platteklip Gorge says they have been desperately trying to find his wife.

Nikoi turned around and was supposed to meet up with her husband and daughter at the bottom of the hiking trail.

She was, however, not there and is yet to be found.

Her husband Chris Nikoi says it has been a nightmare since then.

"I took the cable car down and a taxi to where the Platteklip Gorge trail starts to go get her. We couldn't find her there. It was the beginning of the nightmare we're living since Human Rights Day."

