Gigaba holds meet & greet at Treasury offices

Malusi Gigaba will be sworn in as the new Finance Minister later on Friday after Pravin Gordhan was removed from his position as part of a Cabinet reshuffle.

PRETORIA - Malusi Gigaba, who will be sworn in as Finance Minister later on Friday, told the Treasury executive committee he looked forward to working with them and would start extensive consultations with staff next week.

Gigaba held a meet and greet at the Treasury’s offices on Church Square in Pretoria this afternoon.

A few hours earlier, Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas said goodbye to the staff, where they also assured the nation that the Treasury employees would continue to work for South Africans.

Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile has welcomed the new finance minister to the department, but not without letting him know that their real employer is the people of South Africa.

Fuzile was welcoming and seemingly eager to work with Gigaba, but he set in place an important ground rule.

“What you are inheriting is a team of very committed professionals. They are not committed to serving a particular individual, they are committed to serving their country.”

Gigaba thanked the executive committee.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with you. The director-general has already given us his assurance on your behalf, that you are going to co-operate with us. I had earlier this morning spoken telephonically to Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas. We are going to meet with them next week to take our handover reports from them.”

