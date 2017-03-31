Fitch: Cabinet reshuffle will add to political uncertainty

The ratings agency says the Cabinet reshuffle signals a change in policy direction and will raise political tensions within the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - Fitch has reacted to President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle, saying it signals a change in policy direction and will raise political tensions within the African National Congress (ANC) and its traditional allies, potentially weakening public finances and standards of governance.

The ratings agency is warning the move will increase political instability as the party focuses on its policy conference in June and leadership contest in December.

Continued political instability that adversely affects standards of governance, the economy or public finances, was one of the ratings sensitivities Fitch highlighted in November when it revised the outlook on South Africa’s BBB- rating to negative from stable.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party rejects President Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle, and says the president has captured the country through the changes.

The party held a briefing earlier on Friday following an announcement by the President that he has axed five ministers and two deputies and appointed 10 new ministers and another 10 new deputies.

Malema says his party has been meeting with various with civil society organisations, churches, opposition parties and some members of the ANC, to try and come up with a strategy to remove Zuma.

He says those meetings have been underway since the early hours of Friday morning.

Malema says everyone and every political party needs to play their part to reclaim the country and that Zuma has captured Treasury and the country.

The EFF has also rejected the replacement of Gordhan by Malusi Gigaba, saying Gigaba is a corrupt person.

Malema also says Gigaba lives in a house bought by the Gupta family.

HANEKOM REACTS

Derek Hanekom, who was axed as tourism minister, has reacted to the news on social media by telling South Africans to be positive.

Hanekom, who was appointed tourism minister in 2014, bravely tabled a motion of no confidence in President Zuma last year and it may have cost him his job.

He was one of five ministers who lost their positions in the executive, a total of 20 ANC Members of Parliament received new posts in Cabinet as part of Zuma's reshuffle.

The 64-year-old, who was born in Cape Town, joined the ANC in 1980 and was involved in underground political work before serving time in jail and living in exile for three years.

He has served as deputy minister and minister of science and technology.

He’s reacted to his dismissal with a positive tone, saying no reasons were given but that it was a privilege to serve South Africa.

Hanekom says tourism has great potential and that he tried his best.

The former minister has indicated that he has no intention of resigning as an MP.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)